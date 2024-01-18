A Certain Ratio share title track and announce new Dan Carey-produced album ‘It All Comes Down To This’

A Certain Ratio have announced their new Dan Carey-produced album ‘It All Comes Down To This’ and shared its title track.

“The two of us we coexist / And it all comes down to this / All mistakes and chances missed / And it all comes down to this,” begins the track, which features a thumping beat reminiscent of Britpop and mid-00 post-punk revival.

The LP, ‘It All Comes Down To This’, follows their 2023 album ‘1982’. The album was created and produced alongside Dan Carey (Fontaines DC, Wet Leg, Black Midi, Geese) who helped the band – comprised of Jez Kerr, Martin Moscrop and Donald Johnson strip down A Certain Ratio to its bones.

Speaking about the album in a press release, Kerr said: “It’s the Ratio removing the safety net. Every element of everything we’ve done on this album has been a change.”

Johnson added: “It wasn’t a matter of rubbing everyone else out, it was, ‘let’s find the thing that makes us work’ and we know that’s just the three of us being as basic as possible – no frills, no major overdubs. Just visceral and happening in the moment.”

‘It All Comes Down To This’ is set for released on April 19 via Mute. Pre-order and pre-save the album here.

Elsehwere in the press release, Moscrop explained the residual darkness in the album’s sonic aesthetic and said: “We wrote the album while the world was in turmoil, which it still is.”

He continued: “If you think about climate change, corporate war, the environment, Trump in power, Johnson, the Ukraine war, Israel and Palestine, it really does all come down to this. It’s probably the most political album we’ve written.”

‘It All Comes Down To This’ track list is:

1. ‘All Comes Down to This’

2. ‘Keep It Real’

3. ‘We All Need’

4. ‘Surfer Ticket’

5. ‘Bitten by a Lizard’

6. ‘God Knows’

7. ‘Out From Under’

8. ‘Estate Kings’

9. ‘Where You Coming From’

10. ‘Dorothy Says’

A Certain Ratio will also be embarking on a UK tour in celebration of the album’s release. It will kick off on April 25 in Huddersfield with the band making stops in Leeds, Blackpool, Edinburgh, Norwich, London, Bedford, Brighton, Birmingham, Hull, Sheffield and Bristol. The tour will wrap up on May 17 in Manchester. Visit here for tickets and check out the full list of dates below.

A Certain Ratio ‘It All Comes Down To This’ 2024 UK tour dates are:

APRIL

25 – Huddersfield, The Parish

26 – Leeds, Brudenell

27 – Blackpool, Bootleg Social

28 – Edinburgh, Summerhall

29 – Aberdeen, The Tunnels

MAY

1 – Norwich, Arts Centre

2 – London, Fabric

3 – Bedford, Esquires

4 – Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms

5 – Brighton, Concorde 2

9 – Birmingham, Castle & Falcon

10 – Hull, Social

11 – Sheffield, Foundry

12 – Bristol, Exchange

17 – Manchester, New Century Hall

Last year, Kerr opened up about his sexuality in a lengthy post on social media.

He wrote that he is “bisexual and crossdressing has been a part of my life from an early age”. Kerr went on to say: “I know this isn’t exactly a big deal in 2022, but it is something that I’ve only just managed to deal with and I hope by sharing, it might help someone else.

“After a long period of illness, I’ve had a lot of time to reflect on my life and have recognised that secrecy and unnecessary shame is not good for my mental health. I’m bisexual and crossdressing has been a part of my life from an early age.”

Their 2020 album ‘Acr Loco’ had been their first LP in 12 years, after ‘Mind Made Up’ arrived in 2008.