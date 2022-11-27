A Daft Punk helmet is a hidden item in new Pokémon games

Daft Punk‘s iconic helmet is available as a hidden item in the two new Pokémon games.

According to Hypertext, gamers can unlock the so-called ‘Cool Helmet’ when playing Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.

As the website report, the helmet comes in a number of different colours as well as the traditional gold and black worn by Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo.

In order to access the headwear, Hypertext said to gamers: “Go to Cascarrafa on the West side of the map. Locate the Seguro Style store, it’s near the Cascarrafa Gym building.

“Navigate to the headwear section of the store. Buy the Cool Helmet in gold. Pay 4000 in cash or League Points.”

See Daft Punk’s helmet in action in Pokémon below.

Ok new pokemon is pretty based I can show up to class in my daft punk cisplay every day pic.twitter.com/VCH1nfq0FJ — ✧ Tooie ✧ ROBOT V-TUBER @ Working on Comms! (@2eeillustration) November 20, 2022

DAFT PUNK HELMET IN POKEMON! pic.twitter.com/1gKvvtYLhK — Octakopie (@octakopie) November 26, 2022

The French electronic duo – who confirmed their break-up in February 2021, following an almost-three-decade career – launched a new TikTok account last month.

TikTok users will now be able to access music from the band’s back catalogue for use in their videos. The group have retained the rights to their material since the 1990s.

Additionally, fans can apply two Daft Punk-themed filters to their posts; a customisable robot helmet, and Charles – the anthropomorphised dog from the Spike Jonze–helmed visuals for the 1995 single ‘Da Funk’.

It’s said that Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo will continue posting content on their new TikTok channel. “Let’s rewind time, on TikTok,” they captioned the first video, a rapid-fire montage that ends with the dates “1993 – 2021”.

Reviewing Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, which came out this month, NME wrote: “Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is a frustrating beast. I’ve enjoyed my time with it, and if you’re a Poké-fan you won’t begrudge it for the technical issues and design flaws, but it’s impossible to recommend when it feels so half-baked.

“There are good ideas here, but it feels like it would have benefited if developer Game Freak had been given a little more time to refine the numerous ideas here.”