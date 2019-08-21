Listen to A Day To Remember’s anthemic new single ‘Degenerates’

Their big slot at Reading & Leeds is looming...

A Day To Remember have shared their new single ‘Degenerates’ – listen below.

The Florida rockers, who will perform at London’s House of Vans this evening (August 21), recently released their first track in three years with ‘Rescue Me’ – a collaboration with DJ Marshmello.

Now, ahead of appearances at Reading & Leeds this weekend, the group have unveiled the first taste of their upcoming seventh album. Sure to go down a storm with festival crowds, the anthemic ‘Degenerates’ opens with the lyrics: “My friends are degenerates/ But I’d never change them/ Liars, cheats, and hypocrites/ Not the type for savin’.”

“So stoked that our new song ‘Degenerates’ is finally out!,” the band posted on Twitter. “Give it a listen or two or three.”

The Jeremy McKinnon-fronted band’s upcoming new LP will follow on from 2016’s ‘Bad Vibrations’. Further information on the project has not yet been revealed.

A Day To Remember will take to the stage ahead of Foo Fighters‘ headline slot at Reading & Leeds over the weekend. You can check out the full schedule for the dual event here.

Following these high-profile festival shows, the band are set to head out on a US tour next month. Kicking off in New York on September 6, performances will then take place in Worcester, Louisville, Denver, and many more cities throughout October and November.