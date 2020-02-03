A Day To Remember announce UK and European tour

A Day To Remember have announced a new set of UK and European tour dates.

The Florida band are expected to release their next album ‘You’re Welcome’, which features the November-released single ‘Resentment’, later this year. It’ll be the follow-up to 2016’s ‘Bad Vibrations’.

A Day To Remember will head to the UK and Europe in May for a series of live dates, including a pair of shows at the two Slam Dunk Festival sites in Hatfield and Leeds on May 23 and 24. Those gigs are not part of the actual Slam Dunk festival, it should be noted.

Advertisement

In addition to that pair of shows, the band will also play in Glasgow, Cardiff and Nottingham on May 25, 27 and 28 respectively. Support will come from Grandson on all of the dates.

We're heading over to the UK and Europe in May with @grandson! Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am local time. pic.twitter.com/gJYrKZNwb8 — A Day To Remember (@adtr) February 3, 2020

Tickets for the these shows go on sale this Friday (February 7) at 10am.

You can see A Day To Remember’s upcoming UK and European tour dates for May below.

May

5 – HANNOVER Swiss Life Hall (Germany)

6 – BOCHUM Ruhr Congress (Germany)

7 – BRUSSELS Cirque Royale (Belgium)

9 – STUTTGART Schleyerhalle (Germany)

10 – VIENNA Gasometer (Austria)

12 – MILAN Alcatraz (Italy)

13 – ZURICH Komplex 457 (Switzerland)

15 – MADRID La Riviera (Spain)

17 – BARCELONA Razzmatazz (Spain)

19 – PARIS Elysee Montmartre (France)

20 – TILBURG 013 (Netherlands)

21 – LUXEMBOURG Rockhal

23 – HERTFORD Hatfield Park

24 – LEEDS Temple Newsam

25 – GLASGOW SSE Hydro

27 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

28 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Advertisement

Speaking to NME at last year’s Reading Festival, A Day To Remember’s Jeremy McKinnon spoke about his band’s “positive” new album and revealed what the future holds for the collective.