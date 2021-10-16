A Day To Remember’s bassist has left the group

A Day To Remember’s bassist, Joshua Woodward, has left the group.

It comes after allegations of sexual assault and misconduct from last year resurfaced.

Woodward denied allegations of sexual assault and misconduct last year and said that he ​“decided to pause legal proceedings against the accuser once the post was removed”.

However, since the allegations resurfaced online, it led to Woodward saying he ​“must act accordingly” and ​“will be leaving tour to be with my family and continue to defend my innocence in these matters”. He has denied all the allegations.

In a statement he added: “In the summer of 2020, I released a statement addressing false allegations that were made against me online. At the time, with the pandemic and my daughter on the way, I personally decided to pause legal proceedings against the accuser once the post was removed.

“These accusations have unfortunately resurfaced within the last few days, and I must act accordingly. It is not fair to my bandmates and brothers to be attached to or targeted because of any of this, so I have made the decision to step down from my position in the band as of today. I will be leaving tour to be with my family and continue to defend my innocence in these matters.

“I know who I am and who I am not. I admit, wholeheartedly, that I am not a perfect person and I have made mistakes in life. I strive every day I am given to be a better person, husband, father, bandmate, and friend.

“I appreciate those who have supported me and defended my name against the lies being spread, and I am sorry to those who have been negatively affected by them. This decision is the furthest thing from what I want, but it is unfortunately what is best. Being a member of ADTR has been the greatest honuor and I am so thankful for the past 18 years.”

The rest of the group have not yet spoken on the departure. NME has reached out to the group for comment.

A Day To Remember were recently added to Download’s 2022 line-up.