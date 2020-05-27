A Day To Remember’s postponed UK shows have now been cancelled

A Day To Remember’s four UK shows have now been cancelled as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The group were due to head to the UK in May for a series of live dates, including a pair of shows at the two Slam Dunk Festival sites in Hatfield and Leeds on May 23 and 24. Those gigs were not part of the actual Slam Dunk festival, it should be noted.

In addition to that pair of shows, the band were also due to play in Glasgow, Cardiff and Nottingham on May 25, 27 and 28 respectively.

Initially, these shows were postponed but now, the band have announced that all the UK dates have been cancelled. Fans will receive an automatic refund.

In a statement, the band wrote: “Due to the ongoing uncertainty of when events may happen, our Leeds, Hatfield, Nottingham [and] Cardiff shows have been cancelled & ticket holders will receive an automatic refund.

“We’re still working hard to reschedule the rest of the dates and tickets will still be honored when that happens. If you have any questions about your tickets or refunds, please contact your point of purchase.”

Speaking about the release of their upcoming new album in a recent interview with NME, frontman Jeremy McKinnon said the release day was still uncertain with the ongoing pandemic.

Speaking about the release, he said: “It’s still up in the air, everyone obviously wants it to come out as soon as possible but we’re going with the flow here. We’ve almost got all the masters in, I’m expecting them any time now. We’re still trying to get our artwork done.

“I know that’s been annoying fans but we have such a thing going. Every ADTR record has had these cool silhouettes that are unique to them and then, just because we were lazy and didn’t like people yelling at us, we just didn’t do it for ‘You’re Welcome’ yet. How lame is that?”

Speaking about what fans can expect from the record, McKinnon added: “We demoed like, 30 or 40 songs for this record and a vast majority were just different. I did say it was a happier record than usual but I was counting on a lot of the songs that didn’t get picked. It still isn’t this super dark, brooding record about some guy who is scared of whether his life choices work out, because my life choices did work out.

“I’m a father now, I’m happily married and I got a lot in my life I’m thankful for. A lot of those songs naturally showed that, but there’s still plenty on there that will feel familiar, so it’s about half and half.”