"Most people don’t know how touring works and how the industry works"

Mathew Knowles has responded to rumours that a Destiny’s Child reunion is in the works.

The record executive, who is the father of former Destiny’s Child singer Beyoncé, said that a reunion would take at least three years to plan.

Speaking to Metro about whether he thinks the trio will regroup soon, Knowles said: “I certainly hope they do. It would be wonderful, wouldn’t it? But you know, things like that require years of preparation and timing. Most people don’t know how touring works and how the industry works.

“It takes years to put together a tour, get the band together, get the dancers together, then decide which size venues you’re going to have, start rehearsals, and it would probably be a world tour… it would take two to three years, even if the answer was yes today,” he said.

The news comes after unconfirmed reports that Destiny’s Child – who disbanded in 2006 – were considering a comeback following the success of the Spice Girls’ reunion tour.

Bandmembers Beyoncé Carter-Knowles, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams together sold more than 60 million records worldwide and won a number of Grammys. They are perhaps best remembered for songs including ‘Say My Name’, ‘Independent Women’, and ‘Survivor’.

The singers have collaborated on each other’s music since they called it a day more than a decade ago. Williams and Rowland joined Beyoncé on stage during her Super Bowl halftime show in 2013 as well as at her groundbreaking Coachella headline set in 2018.