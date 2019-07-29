A fan has turned Twenty One Pilots into these awesome Pop Funko dolls

Want.

A fan has turned Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots into Pop Funko dolls. Check out the pictures below.

Instagram user @msbeliever_71 shared an image of the dolls last weekend (July 27) and noted that they have made for the 2020 Clique convention in Columbus.

msbeliever_71 wrote: “‪I made this set of @twentyonepilots funko pops especially for the Clique convention…that’s happening in Columbus in June 2020. ‬

“What makes these Funkos so special are the many different looks the boys have brought to us over the years which is what inspires my creations.”

Whilst not available to buy, the fan who has created the dolls said they will offer “random giveaways to make it fair for everyone” who hopes to obtain one of the creations, which you can see below:

In other news, Twenty One Pilots released a new music video for ‘The Hype’, taken from their acclaimed 2018 album ‘Trench’, last week (July 23).

In a four-star review for NME, Gary Ryan said that ‘Trench’ is “a rich but accessible record that plays fast and loose with genre.”

Continuing, he added that the duo’s fifth album is “the sound of a band ratcheting up the ambition without ever being pulled down by an undertow of pretentiousness. It’s more low-key than ‘Blurryface’, but ultimately more rewarding.”

Earlier this month it was also revealed that Twenty One Pilots’ 2015 album ‘Blurryface’ was the most streamed album of all-time by a group according to Twitter account @ChartData.

The figures they reported claim that the 14-track record has garnered 3.5 billion streams on Spotify alone. The duo’s song ‘Stressed Out’ – also from ‘Blurryface’ – has more than 1 billion views on YouTube, meaning that figures are likely to be even higher when collecting data from across other streaming platforms including Apple Music.