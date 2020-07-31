A.G. Cook announces new, 49-track album ‘7G’

PC Music label head and producer A.G. Cook has announced he’ll release new album ‘7G’ next month.

The 49-track collection will be split across seven discs, each named after a different instrument – such as ‘Drums’, ‘Guitar’, ‘Supersaw’, ‘Piano’ and ‘Extreme Vocals’.

In addition to a large batch of new material, ‘7G’ will also feature covers of songs by frequent collaborator Charli XCX along with Taylor Swift, Blur, The Strokes, Smashing Pumpkins, Sia and more.

In particular, the album contains covers of the Pumpkins’ hit ‘Today’, ‘The End Has No End’ by The Strokes, ‘Beetlebum’ by Blur and ‘Official’ by Charli XCX.

You can listen to a seven-minute preview mix of the album below:

Joining Cook on ‘7G’, the album will feature vocal contributions from Caroline Polachek, Tommy Cash, Hannah Diamond, Cecile Believe, Alaska Reid and more.

The album is due for release August 12. A week before it arrives, on August 6, Cook will perform music from the collection in a livestream.

Recently, Cook produced the single ‘Exhale’, the first new solo music from Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi in a decade. Cook executive produced Jónsi’s forthcoming album ‘Shiver’, which is due out in October.

Back in June, Cook released an EP titled ‘Airhorn’ under the moniker DJ Lifeline, with all proceeds going to Movement 4 Black Lives.