A.G. Cook announces new album, ‘Apple’, shares new track

Despite having just released a 49-track album, ‘7G’, PC Music’s A.G. Cook has announced the forthcoming release of another LP, ‘Apple’.

The ten-track album will be released September 18, just one month after the arrival of ‘7G’. Alongside the album announcement, Cook has shared a new single and music video, ‘Oh Yeah’. The simplistic clip features just Cook and an adorable French bulldog.

Watch the music video for ‘Oh Yeah’ below:

Advertisement

‘Oh Yeah’ is the second single to be released from the album, after ‘Lifeline’, released around this time last year. In a statement, Cook explained the reason behind the conventional pop sound of ‘Oh Yeah’.

“The notion of pure, classic songwriting is one of the core aspects of the album and ‘Oh Yeah’ is maybe my most direct attempt,” he said.

“I was really inspired by Shania Twain and how her clean, slinky vocals tell you as much about the song as her lyrics. The song itself – like most pop music – is really about confidence and escapism, and how bittersweet those things can feel.”

A.G. Cook was one of a handful of artists to recently release a remix of Christine and the Queens‘ track, ‘La Vita Nuova‘.

The tracklist for ‘Apple’ is:

Advertisement

1. ‘Oh Yeah’

2. ‘Xxoplex’

3. ‘Beautiful Superstar’

4. ‘Animals’

5. ‘Airhead’

6. ‘Haunted’

7. ‘The Darkness’

8. ‘Jumper’

9. ‘Stargon’

10. ‘Lifeline’