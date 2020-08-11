A.G. Cook to feature on Christine and the Queens’ ‘La Vita Nuova’ remix collection

Christine and the Queens – real name Héloïse Letissier – has announced she’ll be releasing a collection of remixes of the title track of ‘La Vita Nuova’, her recent EP.

The “first batch” of ‘La Vita Nuova’ remixes will be released on Friday August 14, produced by PC Music founder A.G. Cook, Logic1000 and Populous.

The ‘La Vita Nuova’ EP was released in February this year, along with an accompanying 13-minute video. NME gave the EP five stars upon its release, saying “Letissier has once again injected enormous emotional heft into the vessel of warped, left-field pop”.

In an interview with NME, Letissier said the EP had stark differences to her previous full-length release, ‘Chris’.

“There was a real sense of unravelling in that EP that was quite present,” she said.

“‘Chris’ was so much about warmth, performance, lust, being campy and joyful. The record was still a bit scorched, but still vivid and full of a desire to eat the world. ‘La Vita Nuova’ in contrast was the result of receiving a lot of emotional short punches in my face during 2019.”

As the global music scene shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Christine And The Queens has performed a vast number of socially distanced shows, both on Instagram, benefit concerts and TV programmes including Fallon.

Since ‘La Vita Nuova’, Chris has released one other song, ‘Eyes Of A Child‘, recorded for the second season of the Amazon Prime Video series Hanna.