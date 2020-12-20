A.G. Cook’s PC Music releases Christmas album, ‘Pop Caroler’s Songbook’

A.G. Cook’s label PC Music has released a Christmas-themed album, featuring tracks from the label’s roster.

The Pop Caroler’s Songbook features contributions from Cook, Hannah Diamond, Banoffee, umru, Aaron Cartier and more.

<a href="https://pcmusic.bandcamp.com/album/pop-caroler-s-songbook">Pop Caroler’s Songbook by PC Music</a>

The compilation album arrived alongside an accompanying livestream on Twitch, which featured performances from artists on the tracklist. The record was made available to download in its entirety on Bandcamp following the conclusion of the livestream.

Proceeds from the album will be directed towards the Trussell Trust, a charity aiming to end hunger in the UK.

Cook released two albums this year, the 49-track ‘7G’ in August and ‘Apple’ the following month.

The Pop Caroler’s Songbook tracklist is:

1. Hannah Diamond – ‘Where Are You Christmas?’

2. A.G. Cook – ‘Oracle Icicle’

3. Planet 1999 – ‘We Belong Together’

4. Alaska Reid – ‘Oblivion (Pop Carol Mix)’

5. Alaska Reid – ‘Mermaid Tears (Pop Carol Mix)’

6. Holly Waxwing – ‘Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence’

7. Astra King – ‘All The Small Things’

8. Kane West – ‘Triptych’

9. Lewis Grant – ‘Big Break (Lewis Grant’s “Lewis Grant” Remix)’

10. Golin – ‘mm bb (ft. Samuelspaniel)’

11. umru & Silver Sphere – ‘White Xmas (ft. ericdoa & Fraxiom)’

12. jonny gorgeous – ‘Blue Xmas’

13. six impala – ‘FARAWAY199XMAS’

14. Himera & Petal Supply & Gupi – ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’

15. Banoffee – ‘Fuckwit (Rework)’

16. Kelora – ‘Girl (Pop Carol Live Version)’

17. Kelora – ‘Ultramarine (Single Version)’

18. Aaron Cartier – ‘Wishlist (ft. Baby Izo)’

19. Aaron Cartier – ‘Cartier Christmas (ft. Glitch Gum)’

20. Aaron Cartier – ‘Got Da Bag (ft. Alice Longyu Gao)’

21. Aaron Cartier – ‘Let It Snow (ft. Folie)’

22. Aaron Cartier – ‘I Really Like Christmas (ft. Caroline Lucent)’

23. Aaron Cartier – ‘Christmas Time Christmas Time (ft. Fraxiom)’

24. A.G. Cook – ‘Glasswurx’

25. Kai Whiston – ‘S.N.O.W.’