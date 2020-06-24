A herd immunity rock festival is taking place next month

An event billed as the world’s first “Herd Immunity Fest” is set to take place next month, defying guidance from leading medical experts.

Despite coronavirus forcing the cancellation of events across the globe, the three day festival will take place from July 16th-18th in Ringle, Wisconsin.

Static-X, Nonpoint, Dope, Bobaflex, Royal Bliss, and more are among the bands set to play.

Taking place across three days, the “mini-fest” will take place on an outdoor stage at the Q&Z Expo Center, but there is nothing to suggest that social distancing measures will take place.

It is set to be the first rock festival featuring major acts to take place since the pandemic started.

Also on the bill are Blacktop Mojo, Flaw, Kaleido, Saul, Versus Me, AC/DC tribute Thunderstruck and Metallica tribute One.

So here it is. A very special thank you to Erik , and all the bands , booking agents , production staff, all of our Q&Z… Posted by The Q & Z Expo Center on Friday, June 19, 2020

A post on the event’s Facebook page states: “When the lock down first happened my first thought was OK we can all do 2 weeks, then it went on and on, things were getting cancelled, I started to worry about people not only for this Covid but mental, physical, financial.

“As humans we NEED other human contact. MUSIC in itself is great, but the live streams as I am sure you all know is just not the same we need LIVE , feel it to the bones, run shivers up your spine MUSIC with people around us. Takes us all away on a trip that unless you have felt it you won’t understand.”

It comes amid warnings that festivals may not return until autumn 2021.

In a recent roundtable discussion, bioethicist and professor of healthcare management Zeke Emanuel says he has “no idea” how promoters that are rescheduling arts and music events for later this year “think that’s a plausible possibility”.