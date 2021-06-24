A Johnny Cash live album from 1968 is finally set to be released

A previously unreleased Johnny Cash live album that was recorded in 1968 is finally set to be released.

Recorded by the late Owsley Stanley at the Carousel Ballroom in San Francisco on April 24, 1968, the 28-song set – which included a pair of Bob Dylan covers – saw Cash performing with his then-new wife June Carter Cash and his backing band The Tennessee Three.

‘Bear’s Sonic Journals: Johnny Cash At The Carousel Ballroom, April 24 1968’ is now set for release on September 24 via the Owsley Stanley Foundation and Renew Records/BMG, and is the latest entry in the Owsley Stanley Foundation’s ‘Bear’s Sonic Journals’ series.

The live album has been previewed today (June 24) with Cash’s rendition of ‘Going to Memphis’, which you can hear below.

The record, which will be released digitally, on CD and on 2xLP, also features new essays by Johnny and June Carter Cash’s son John Carter Cash, as well as Owsley Stanley’s son Starfinder Stanley, the Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir and Widespread Panic’s Dave Schools.

New art by Susan Archie and a reproduction of the original Carousel Ballroom concert poster by Steve Catron will also be included in the release.

You can pre-order the Johnny Cash live album here and see the tracklist for ‘Bear’s Sonic Journals: Johnny Cash At The Carousel Ballroom, April 24 1968’ below.

1. Cocaine Blues

2. Long Black Veil

3. Orange Blossom Special (CD and Digital only)

4. Going to Memphis

5. The Ballad of Ira Hayes

6. Rock Island Line

7. Guess Things Happen That Way

8. One Too Many Mornings

9. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right

10. Give My Love to Rose

11. Green, Green Grass of Home

12. Old Apache Squaw

13. Lorena

14. Forty Shades of Green

15. Bad News

16. Jackson

17. Tall Lover Man

18. June’s Song Introduction

19. Wildwood Flower

20. Foggy Mountain Top

21. This Land Is Your Land

22. Wabash Cannonball

23. Worried Man Blues

24. Long Legged Guitar Pickin’ Man

25. Ring of Fire

26. Big River

27. Don’t Take Your Guns to Town

28. I Walk the Line

