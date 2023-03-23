A KISS biopic is coming to Netflix next year

A biographical film based on veteran rock icons KISS is reportedly set to arrive on Netflix sometime in 2024.

Speaking to The Rock Experience with Mike Brunn, the band’s manager Doc McGhee revealed that after years of trying to get the film off the ground, it has finally been picked up by Netflix and will be released next year.

“It’s a biopic about the first four years of KISS. We’re just starting it now. We’ve already sold it, it’s already done, we have a director, McGhee [Entertainment]. That’s moving along and that’ll come in [2024].”

News of a KISS biopic first surfaced in 2021 when Paul Stanley revealed that he had read a “really good” script for the project. The film was tentatively titled Shout It Out Loud and had Pirates Of The Caribbean 5 director Joachim Rønning attached to it.

It is currently unclear if Rønning is still set to direct the film, or the Netflix film’s cast.

Stanley revealed in 2021 that the film was looking to cast actors “in their early 20s” for accuracy: “I don’t know a whole lot of actors in their early 20s. When people get asked these kinds of questions, they’ll say, ‘Oh, Brad Pitt,’ or this one or that one. Well, those guys are in their 50s or 60s, so you’re talking about another generation of actors. And I’m the first to say I’m not up on a lot of them.”

KISS most recently announced the dates for their final 50 shows, which are set to wrap up on December 1 and 2 at the Madison Square Garden in New York. In June and July of 2023, the final ever KISS gigs in the UK will take place, beginning in Plymouth with a stadium show at Home Park before a host of other arena shows around the country. Any remaining tickets are on sale here.