A Lewis Capaldi documentary is coming to Netflix next month

Lewis Capaldi will be releasing a full length documentary on Netflix next month.

The documentary, titled How I’m Feeling Now, will debut on the streaming service on April 5. Directed by Joe Pearlman, who also directed the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary film, the film follows Capaldi returning to his parents’ house in Scotland to start work on his second album, ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’.

Per a press release, the film “captures Capaldi’s defining year, struggling to balance the familiarity of home, normality and all he’s ever known, with life as one of the biggest stars on the planet, gleaning an intimate portrait of his unique character, hopes and fears in his own words.

Advertisement

“Digging beneath the popular clichés surrounding the most unlikely of popstars reveals a deeply thoughtful and self-reflective young man at a unique crossroads in his life as he carries the weight of trying to eclipse the success of his record-breaking debut album.”

Meanwhile, Capaldi said: “I’m pretty terrified for people to see this documentary if I’m quite honest, but I’m also really proud of it. I hope you enjoy it.”

Sam Bridger, Head of Music Film at Pulse Films said: “This started out as a film about the process of creating the ‘difficult second album’, but ended up being an astonishingly unguarded portrait of the pressures of fame on young shoulders, exploring one of the great conversations of our age – mental health.

“Such unfiltered access to one of the biggest stars on the planet is testament to the bravery of Lewis and his team who invited us into their world, and the incredible trust and storytelling instincts of Director Joe Pearlman, Producer Alice Rhodes and the production team.”

‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ will arrive on May 19.

Advertisement

Capaldi has recently been on tour in the UK and Europe in support of the album, but was forced to postpone shows in Zurich and Milan earlier this week after being diagnosed with bronchitis.