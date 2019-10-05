Listen to a mash-up of Billie Eilish and The Distillers

Brody Dalle-Homme is a fan...

Billie Eilish‘s ‘All the Good Girls Go to Hell’ has been mashed-up with The Distillers‘ ‘Drain The Blood’ – listen below.

Sowndhaus user ToToM uploaded a punk rock reimagining of the pop star’s ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ single last week (September 24), setting Eilish’s delicate vocals to the LA outfit’s thrashing 2003 song.

The mash-up has now won the approval of Distillers frontwoman Brody Dalle-Homme, who shared it on her official Twitter page yesterday (October 4). “I like it! Two of my favourite artists in one!” one fan responded to the tweet, while a second hailed it as “amazing”.

Other fans weren’t so sure, with one follower saying that they “HATE THIS”. Another added: “As massive fans of both songs I cannot get with this collab”.

You can listen to ‘All the Good Girls Drain the Blood (Billie Eilish vs. Distillers)’ here and see Dalle-Homme’s tweet above.

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish has added an extra two London dates to her huge 2020 arena tour. The singer will hit the road for the ‘Where Do We Go?’ stint next July, which will conclude with four nights at The O2 Arena.

See the full schedule of Eilish’s European and UK tour dates below.

9 July 2020 Spain, TBC

10 July 2020 Lisbon, Portugal, NOS Alive (festival)

13 July 2020 Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

14 July 2020 Berlin, Germany, Mercedes-Benz Arena

15 July 2020 Cologne, Germany, Lanxess Arena

17 July 2020 Milano, Italy, MIND (Area Expo) (festival)

18 July 2020 Paris, France, Lollapalooza (festival)

19 July 2020 Werchter, Belgium, Werchter Boutique (festival)

21 July 2020 Manchester Arena

22 July 2020 Manchester Arena

24 July 2020 Arena Birmingham

26 July 2020 London, The O2

27 July 2020 London, The O2

29 July 2020 London, The O2

30 July 2020 London, The O2

In other news, Eilish recently revealed how she created her gravity-defying Saturday Night Live performance in a new behind-the-scenes video.