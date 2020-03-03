A “massive band” is reuniting in the morning – could it be Genesis?

Genesis are rumoured to be announcing a live comeback tomorrow morning (March 4), some 13 years after their final show took place.

The legendary group – whose modern line-up is considered to consist of core members Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks – last performed together in 2007 to mark their 40th anniversary.

Taking to Twitter earlier today (March 3), BBC Radio 2 began teasing that “a massive band is reuniting”, and that they would be revealing the news exclusively on Zoe Ball’s breakfast show early tomorrow.

Our lips are SEALED until tomorrow morning. 🤫 (you're going to love this one!) pic.twitter.com/TrZ2oJZ0NA — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) March 3, 2020

Since the post was uploaded this afternoon, rumours have begun circulating across social media to suggest that Genesis are the band in question.

What’s more, a text message from O2 regarding priority tickets to upcoming shows lists Genesis among a number of other acts set to tour. A screenshot of the text, which has since been shared on Twitter, can be seen below.

Zoe Ball tweeted later this afternoon to say that Radio 2 would begin giving clues on the mystery act’s identity from 6:30 am. Upon the reveal, the reformed group will be in conversation live in the studio.

In 2017, guitarist Mike Rutherford hinted that Genesis could return once again in celebration of their 50th year, though no plans materialised.

Collins and Rutherford, however, did reunite onstage last summer during the former’s solo show in Berlin. The pair played Genesis’ hit ‘Follow You Follow Me’, lifted from their 1978 album ‘…And Then There Were Three…’.

Back in 2018, Phil Collins explained that he would be open to a Genesis live comeback if his son took on drum duties.