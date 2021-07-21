A new animated movie inspired by the music of Juice WRLD is in the works

A new animated movie inspired by the music of Juice WRLD is reportedly in the works.

News of the forthcoming project came alongside the announcement of a new production company called Modern Magic.

As Deadline report, Modern Magic is a venture between former MGM Co-President of Production Adam Rosenberg and Oscar-winning writer, producer and director Rodney Rothman.

A rundown of their first projects with the company reveals the prospective Juice WRLD-inspired production.

The report promises “an original animated feature inspired by the music of the late rapper Juice WRLD,” which will bescripted by The Daily Show‘s Jaboukie Young-White.

Alongside Modern Magic in production for the film will be executive producers John Janick, Steve Berman and Tony Seyler for Interscope Films, while Carmela Wallace, Peter Jideonwo and Lil Bibby will represent Juice WRLD’s estate.

Juice WRLD (real name Jarad Anthony Higgins) died of a drug overdose aged 21 in December 2019, nine months after the release of his second album, ‘Death Race For Love’.

Since then, a posthumous album called ‘Legends Never Die’ came out last July, with another record called ‘The Party Never Ends’, due out this summer.

According to reports, the new album will be the first in a posthumous trilogy, with Juice WRLD’s manager Peter Jideonwo confirming that ‘The Party Never Ends’ will be released this summer and that it has “less than five features” from guest rappers and musicians.

“I can’t guarantee the album will be this month, but pretty soon,” Jideonwo revealed in an Instagram Live.

He continued: “‘The Party Never Ends’ is going to be the best album, not only musically but creatively. We got a big collab on the album cover and also the merch. Everything about it is fire. We’re not just doing some basic music…we’re taking our time to craft a classic you’ll talk about for the next ten years.”