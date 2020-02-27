A new club night that only plays Oasis songs is coming to London

A new club night that plays nothing but Oasis songs is coming to London next month.

Dubbed “the world’s only non-stop Oasis club night,” the event plays back-to-back Oasis songs for four hours and is described as “a must for Oasis fans.”

The night will take place at London’s Dingwalls on March 13, with others following in Manchester on May 1 and Dublin on May 15. The events run from 11am to 3am and tickets for the event are available to buy here.

As well as hits from brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, the night also promises to play rare B-sides and live tracks. The DJ will also take requests from those in attendance on the night.

“With a reunion looking unlikely, it’s a chance for fans to get their fix, for four hours,” event organisers say.

An Oasis reunion is looking as unlikely as ever after Noel Gallagher hit out at his brother Liam’s latest single ‘Once’, suggesting that it’s named after the amount of times it should be played. Posting on Twitter earlier this month (February 16), Noel said there was “nothing to see”, but couldn’t resist taking a predictable swipe at his brother’s new track. “Nothing to see here dudes and dollies,” he wrote. “Silence is still golden… and just in case you weren’t already aware someone still has a new single out. I believe it’s called ‘Once’ which is the exact amount of times it should be played.”

Throwing fuel on the fire, he added: “It’s still available in all good record shops but mostly in the shit ones. Happy Sunday.” Advertisement It came just weeks after Noel was forced to deny Liam’s claims he had turned down a staggering £100m offer for an Oasis reunion tour. Responding to his brother’s comments, he said: “To whoever might be arsed: I am not aware of any offer from anybody for any amount of money to reform the legendary Mancunian Rock’n’Roll group Oasis.

“I am fully aware though that someone has a single to promote so that’s maybe where the confusion lies.” Earlier this month, Liam won an NME Award for Best Music Film for his documentary As It Was, which charts his rise to solo superstardom.