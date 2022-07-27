A new comic book about the life of Stevie Nicks has been published

A new comic book about the life of Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks has been published.

Yesterday (July 26), TodalWave Comics announced that it was adding Nicks to its ‘Female Focus’ comic book series, which focusses on women who have made an impact in the world.

Female Force: Stevie Nicks is a 22-page comic book that details the life and career of Nicks by author Michael Frizell and artist Ramon Salas.

The book is available in print and digital formats and you can see the cover here:

Author Frizell said in a press statement: “There’s a popular meme that talks about how Taylor Swift writes sad songs about her exes, but Stevie Nicks makes her exes sing songs she wrote about them explaining how horrible they are, and every time I see it, I laugh.

“Stevie’s fearlessness makes her a rock legend and explains her staying power and popularity.”

Previous ‘Female Force’ titles have profiled Dolly Parton, Donna Summer, Tina Turner, Betty White, Michelle Obama, Barbra Streisand, Cher and Gloria Steinem.

Earlier this week, Nicks announced the remaining dates for her 2022 US tour. Check out the full dates below and buy tickets here.

Stevie Nicks US tour 2022

SEPTEMBER

Friday 02-Sunday 04 – Snowmass, CO – JAS Aspen Snowmass

Thursday 08 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival

Saturday 10 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival

Tuesday 13 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Saturday 17 – Asbury Park, NJ – Sea.Hear.Now Festival

Monday 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Thursday 22 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Saturday 24 – Bridgeport, CT – Sound on Sound Festival

Friday 30 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival

OCTOBER

Monday 03 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Thursday 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sunday 09 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Wednesday 12 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sunday 16 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Wednesday 19 – Charleston, SC – CreditOne Stadium

Saturday 22 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tuesday 25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Friday 28 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre