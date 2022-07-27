A new comic book about the life of Stevie Nicks has been published

A new comic book about the life of Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks has been published.
Yesterday (July 26), TodalWave Comics announced that it was adding Nicks to its ‘Female Focus’ comic book series, which focusses on women who have made an impact in the world.
Female Force: Stevie Nicks is a 22-page comic book that details the life and career of Nicks by author Michael Frizell and artist Ramon Salas.
The book is available in print and digital formats and you can see the cover here:
Author Frizell said in a press statement: “There’s a popular meme that talks about how Taylor Swift writes sad songs about her exes, but Stevie Nicks makes her exes sing songs she wrote about them explaining how horrible they are, and every time I see it, I laugh.
“Stevie’s fearlessness makes her a rock legend and explains her staying power and popularity.”
Previous ‘Female Force’ titles have profiled Dolly Parton, Donna Summer, Tina Turner, Betty White, Michelle Obama, Barbra Streisand, Cher and Gloria Steinem.
Earlier this week, Nicks announced the remaining dates for her 2022 US tour. Check out the full dates below and buy tickets here.
Stevie Nicks US tour 2022
SEPTEMBER
Friday 02-Sunday 04 – Snowmass, CO – JAS Aspen Snowmass
Thursday 08 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival
Saturday 10 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival
Tuesday 13 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Saturday 17 – Asbury Park, NJ – Sea.Hear.Now Festival
Monday 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Thursday 22 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheatre
Saturday 24 – Bridgeport, CT – Sound on Sound Festival
Friday 30 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival
OCTOBER
Monday 03 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
Thursday 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sunday 09 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Wednesday 12 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sunday 16 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
Wednesday 19 – Charleston, SC – CreditOne Stadium
Saturday 22 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Tuesday 25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Friday 28 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre