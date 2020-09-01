A new docuseries about Woodstock ’99 is being produced by Netflix

A new docuseries on the ill-fated Woodstock ’99 is in production at Netflix, reports say.

The 1999 festival, held to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the legendary original Woodstock, descended into violence during sets by Limp Bizkit and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

During the festival, New York State Troopers and local police were forced to enter the festival grounds to stop festivalgoers from rioting, and it was then later reported that four people were raped during the event.

The festival is now set to be the subject of a new docuseries from Netflix, being created by Raw, the company behind new documentary Fear City: New York vs. The Mafia and the recent Don’t Fuck With Cats.

As Deadline report, the new show is currently in production, though no release date has been set.

The report goes on to state that the show is set to “delve deep into the culture that created Woodstock ’99” and feature previously unseen footage and interviews.

Sources add: “Featuring unseen archive footage and intimate testimony from people behind the scenes, on the stages and in the crowds, the series aims at telling the untold story of a landmark musical moment that shaped the cultural landscape for a generation.”

Woodstock was set to hold a 50th anniversary festival last year, but after months of controversy, venue changes and more, Woodstock 50 was officially cancelled.

“We are saddened that a series of unforeseen setbacks has made it impossible to put on the Festival we imagined with the great line-up we had booked and the social engagement we were anticipating,” Michael Lang, co-founder of the Woodstock Music and Arts Festival, said in a statement.