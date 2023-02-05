A new Donna Summer documentary ‘Love To Love You’ will premiere next month

A new documentary about iconic disco singer Donna Summer will premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival next month.

The film, titled Love To Love You, is described as an “deeply personal portrait” of the “Queen Of Disco” and her rise to fame with hits such as ‘I Feel Love’, ‘MacArthur Park’, ‘Bad Girls’ and ‘Hot Stuff’.

The fill will first premiere at Berlin film festival before arriving on HBO and HBO Max in May.

A synopsis of the film from HBO reads: “Shaped by Summer’s own reflections, the memories of close family, friends and colleagues, and filled with the sounds of Summer’s songs, Love to Love You, Donna Summer is an in-depth look at the iconic artist as she creates music that takes her from the avant-garde music scene in Germany, to the glitter and bright lights of dance clubs in New York, to worldwide acclaim, her voice and artistry becoming the defining soundtrack of an era.

“A deeply personal portrait of Summer on and off the stage, the film features a wealth of photographs and never-before-seen home video footage – often shot by Summer herself – and provides a rich window into the surprising range of her artistry, from songwriting to painting, while exploring the highs and lows of a life lived on the global stage.”

The documentary is directed by Oscar and Emmy-winning filmmaker Roger Ross Williams and Brooklyn Sudano, daughter of Summer.

Summer’s music gained prominence again recently when Beyoncé sampled her ‘I Feel Love’ on ‘Summer Renaissance’.

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs also covered Summer’s classic ‘Hot Stuff’ in 2021.