A new Juice WRLD posthumous album is currently in the works

Another posthumous album from the late Juice WRLD is reportedly in the works.

The rapper, who died in December 2019 from an accidental overdose at the age of 21, released a posthumous album called ‘Legends Never Die’ back in July, which hit Number One in the UK album charts.

After also sharing a posthumous collaboration with The Weeknd recently, Juice WRLD collaborator Lil Bibby has now revealed that he’s working on another upcoming record from the late Chicago rapper.

Asked what he was currently working on by The Hollywood Fix, Bibby said: “JUICE Wrld, next album…”

When asked to clarify whether another album was coming, he replied: “I’m talking too much…”

Reviewing Juice WRLD’s ‘Legends Never Die’, NME wrote: “Where other posthumous projects have succeeded – see the recent Pop Smoke album ‘Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon’ – in ensuring that these larger-than-life characters are accurately represented in their charisma and verve, ‘Legends Never Die’ falls flat.

“What mattered most to Juice WRLD and his fans was his voice and his message. Despite the contagious nature of most of the tracks, that message is muted or left jumbled within a meandering album. Juice WRLD’s music came to life most when he made it seem like you were the only two people in the room like he was speaking directly to you, the listener. That intimacy is sadly missing here.”

Juice WRLD’s mother penned a new open letter to mark World Mental Health Day earlier this month (October 10).

“I have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love following the loss of my son. His loving spirit which is communicated through his music has touched so many people,” Carmela Wallace wrote.

“My message to the parents and children is simple. You do not have to suffer alone. You do not have to be ashamed of your mental health struggles. There is help. There is a way out.”