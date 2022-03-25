A new Megan Thee Stallion docu-series is in the works

A new documentary series about Megan Thee Stallion is in the works, it’s been reported.

According to Variety, the forthcoming show is being produced by Time Studios alongside Megan’s management company, Roc Nation. There is currently no set platform for the programme.

An official release states that the as-yet-untitled docu-series will “touch on how Megan overcame various personal hurdles to thrive in her professional career”, as well as highlighting the milestones she has reached so far.

Advertisement

“We are thrilled to be able to work with Roc Nation to share Megan’s story with the world,” said Time Studios’ co-head of documentary, Loren Hammonds.

“Millions of people are familiar with her as an entertainer, but this series will give her a chance to share her truth as never before. Her story is a powerful one, and the accomplishments that she continues to achieve are remarkable.”

Hammonds added: “We feel lucky to have this opportunity to capture her at a crucial moment in her life and career, as she continues to grow exponentially in both her artistry and global impact.”

Desiree Perez, Roc Nation CEO, commented: “Megan has quickly blossomed into one of the pre-eminent entertainers in the world and it’s a testament to her perseverance, resilience and professionalism.

“Her journey is inspirational and we’re proud to have partnered with TIME Studios to highlight her personal and professional trajectory over the years. Our hope is that this documentary will inspire viewers to stay the course and pursue their passions through the ups and downs.”

Advertisement

Though a platform for the show is yet to be confirmed, it was announced last December that Megan had signed a deal with Netflix to create and executive produce a TV series as well as other projects for the streaming service.

“I’ve always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I’m thrilled about this partnership with Netflix,” she said at the time. “Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can’t wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch.”

In other news, Megan Thee Stallion has spoken about the “crazy double standards” that women face in rap while in conversation with her recent collaborator Dua Lipa. The two artists joined forces on the single ‘Sweetest Pie’ earlier this month.