A new statue honouring Prince has been installed at Paisley Park – you can see some images of it below.

The statue, which is a copy of the Prince’s iconic ‘Love Symbol’, stands over 3 metres high and almost 2 metres wide and is located at the late musician’s studio and estate.

Prince debuted the ‘Love Symbol’ – which combined traditional male and female symbols – in 1992 with an album of the same name. In 1993, Prince famously changed his legal name to the symbol and was referred to as ‘The Artist Formerly Known As Prince.’

A plaque at the base of the new statue features lyrics from Prince’s 1985 song ‘Paisley Park’ and says: “For love is the colour / This place imparts (Paisley Park) / Admission is easy, just say you / Believe and come to this/ Place in your heart/ Paisley Park is in your heart.”

Honouring Prince’s famous ‘Purple Rain’ song, the statue is purple and is positioned at the entrance to Paisley Park where fans can take photos and pay further tribute.

You can see some images of the new statue below:

Speaking about the new installation, Paisley Park’s Executive Director, Alan Seiffert said: “The installation of the Love Symbol is another exciting moment for us at Paisley Park in our continuing efforts to celebrate Prince’s legacy.

“With the challenges that our world is currently facing, we are happy to share a piece that showcases this expression of creativity and freedom.”

Recently, a group of Prince fans in Minnesota have launched a campaign to remove a statue of Christopher Columbus and replace it with a monument to the late singer. The petition, which has garnered almost 12,000 signatures online, says that “Prince represents Minnesota values and Columbus does not.”

“Across the nation, city governments are choosing to remove statues of white supremacists, slave owners, and those who threatened the livelihood of Black people,” the petition states.

It continued: “Rather than glorify a man who wanted to extinguish Black and Native peoples, we should [honour] members of our community whose leadership we find inspirational.”