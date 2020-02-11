Netflix has won a bidding war to produce a new documentary on the late Nipsey Hussle.

The new film, to be directed by the Oscar-nominated Ava DuVernay, has been anticipated for a while, and was the subject of an intense bidding war between Netflix, Amazon and more.

According to Deadline, Netflix won the bidding war by stumping up an eight-figure sum for the film, which will be both directed and produced by DuVerney.

The as-yet-untitled documentary is a collaboration between the director’s ARRAY company and Hussle’s own Marathon Films.

Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed in March of 2019 outside of his Marathon Clothing Company store in the Hyde Park neighbourhood of Los Angeles, leading to a host of tributes from Rihanna, Drake, Bruno Mars, Pusha-T and more.

In July, it was revealed that Hussle was set to face a posthumous investigation into gang links as police aimed to find out whether the strip mall that housed his clothing store was a hotspot for gang activity.

In the wake of the rapper’s death, Nipsey Hussle’s family recently unveiled the Neighborhood Nip Foundation in his honour, an initiative that seeks to provide opportunities for young creatives in music.

A huge Nipsey Hussle tribute was held at the 2020 Grammys this month, with Meek Mill, John Legend, DJ Khaled and more all coming together to celebrate Hussle’s life and career.

The rapper was also given his first Grammys at the show as a tribute.