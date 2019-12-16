A pair of John’s Lennon’s sunglasses have been auctioned off for over £130,000

A pair of sunglasses once worn by John Lennon have been sold at an auction for £137,500.

The former Beatle – who was shot dead outside his New York apartment on December 8, 1980 – mistakenly left a pair of Oliver Goldsmith glasses in the back of Ringo Starr‘s car in the summer of 1968. They sold at a Sotheby’s auction in London.

In a letter former chauffeur Alan Herring recalled: “I had picked John up with Ringo and George [Harrison] in Ringo’s Mercedes and driven the boys into the office.

“When John got out of his car I noticed that he’d left these sunglasses on the back seat and one lens and one arm had become disconnected.

Credit: Southeby’s

“I asked John if he’d like me to get them fixed for him. He told me not to worry they were just for the look. He said he’d send out for some that fit.

“I never did get them mended – I just kept them as they were as John had left them.”

Herring was originally employed by Harrison as a landscape contractor at his home in Surrey, England, and was later employed by fellow Beatles star Ringo.

He added: “Whilst employed for George and Ringo, I attended most of the Beatles’ recording sessions at Abbey Road Studios for the ‘White Album’, ‘Abbey Road’ and ‘Let It Be’ – it was a very exciting time to be around.”

Meanwhile, Yoko Ono recently posted an emotional tribute to Lennon on the 39th anniversary of his death.

NME’s obituary for John Lennon in 1980 said: “Let’s not allow our grief to turn into a misplaced despair. That was not what John Lennon’s life was for; just the opposite. He said that if The Beatles had any message it was to learn to swim… “Don’t expect John Lennon or Yoko Ono or Bob Dylan or Jesus Christ to come and do it for you. You have to do it yourself.”

If you really loved and believed in John Lennon, that’s exactly what you’ll do. He made something good and valuable and enduring from his life. We should all try and do the same.”

Yoko Ono’s outdoor art installation, the Imagine Peace Tower in Reykjavík, Iceland, is lit up each year in memory of John from the date of his birthday until the anniversary of his death. You can see live footage from the tower here.