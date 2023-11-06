Puscifer, A Perfect Circle and Primus add more dates to joint 2024 US Tour

A Perfect Circle, Puscifer and Primus have announced additional tour dates for their joint 2024 tour of the United States – see the full list of tour dates below.

This past weekend (November 4), Puscifer took to social media to announced the expanded list of tour dates, which now run from April 2 until May 4 instead of the previously announced run which was only scheduled to run from April 17 until April 26.

All shows will feature A Perfect Circle and Primus to celebrate the 60th birthday of Maynard James Keenan, who performs in A Perfect Circle and Puscifer.

Tickets to all shows are now on sale and can be purchased here.

April:

02 – Boston, MA Boch Center – Wang Theatre

03 – Boston, MA Boch Center – Wang Theatre

05 – Mashantucket, CT Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

06 – Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

07 – Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park

09 – Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10 – Franklin, TN FirstBank Amphitheater

12 – Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

13 – The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

16 – Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

17 – Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

18 – San Diego, CA The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park (SOLD OUT)

20 – Los Angeles, CA The Hollywood Bowl

21 – Berkeley, CA Greek Theatre (SOLD OUT)

23 – West Valley City, UT Maverik Center

25 – Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

26 – Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

30 – Bonner Springs, KS Azura Amphitheater

May:

01 – Chicago, IL Wintrust Arena

02 – Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

04 – Forest Hills, NY Forest Hills Stadium

The joint tour marks A Perfect Circle’s first run of shows since 2018, when they embarked on both US and European dates in support of their fourth studio album ‘Eat The Elephant’. Alongside A Perfect Circle and Puscifer, Keenan serves as the vocalist and lyricist for Tool, who he’ll also tour with in 2024 ahead of the joint Sessanta dates.