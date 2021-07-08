A pop-up record store with free vinyl is coming to London

A new record store offering free vinyl to music fans is set to arrive in London for just one day later this month.

Ahead of the forthcoming Record Store Day drop date on July 17, a new pop-up record store called SMARTY Disc-overy store will open for one day only on Mayfair’s Air Street on July 16.

Each customer will get the chance to access one vinyl record, but it comes with an all-important twist: records will be covered up and customers won’t know what they’re taking home, in a bid to encourage people to broaden their musical tastes.

Rest assured, however, there’s still a chance of picking up a gem. Records from the likes of AJ Tracey to David Bowie are all up for grabs, alongside special editions and rare, collectible albums.

Customers will also be able to take advantage of listening stations to enjoy their newly-acquired vinyl, as well as an in-store DJ.

The SMARTY Disc-overy store will be open from 11am-7pm BST on 16 July at 19 Air Street, London, W1B 5AG.

Meanwhile, Amazon has launched a new subscription service that focuses on “the golden era of vinyl” from the 1960s and ’70s.

The new ‘Vinyl Of The Month’ club offers music fans “must-haves” delivered to their door for $24.99 (£18.58) per month, handpicked by the Amazon Music team.

“Start or grow an enviable collection with some of the greatest albums ever,” a statement reads, adding that the new Amazon service is “a great gift for anyone who’s just fallen in love with vinyl”.

Last month, fans from all over the UK flocked to record stores for the first Record Store Day event of 2021.