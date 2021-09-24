A previously dismissed sexual assault lawsuit against Marilyn Manson has been refiled

Content warning: This story contains description of alleged sexual assault.

A sexual assault lawsuit against Marilyn Manson that was dismissed just over a week ago has reportedly been refiled, sharing further details of an alleged 2011 assault.

Earlier this month, Judge Gregory Keosian ruled that the original lawsuit, filed by a woman only identified as Jane Doe, would be dismissed as the accuser’s claims of repressed memory “are not sufficient to invoke the delayed discovery rule” and therefore fell outside of the statute of limitations for such claims. However, the plaintiff was given 20 days to re-file the suit, which her lawyers said they intended to do.

As reported by Rolling Stone, the plaintiff refiled the lawsuit yesterday (September 23), reportedly including new details of the alleged assault. In addition, the plaintiff claims that Manson threatened to “bash her head in” were she to report the alleged assault to the authorities.

“Plaintiff cannot be certain of the exact moment that she repressed the memories of the forced oral and vaginal rape, but knows that it was sometime in the hours or at most very few days after the vaginal rape,” the filing reportedly states.

“She knows that she had repressed her memories at least by the time that she traveled to Australia on July 3, 2011, which was only a week or so later. Plaintiff was not experiencing any distress during that trip and did not remember what had happened to her.”

NME has reached out to representatives for both Marilyn Manson and Jane Doe for comment.

This refiling is in line with what Doe’s attorneys, Adam Wolf and Tracey Cowan, promised to do earlier this month. “Marilyn Manson wants to silence our client about her rape,” Wolf and Cowan said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“He tried to use technical legal arguments to get her case thrown out altogether. The judge thoughtfully analyzed the case law, and rightfully held that her case can go forward, so long as she amends her Complaint to add some additional details.”

This lawsuit is one of four sexual assault lawsuits Manson is currently facing, after his former partner Evan Rachel Wood, among other women, publicly made allegations against him in February.

In April, Game of Thrones actor Esme Bianco sued Manson – alleging sexual assault, physical abuse and human trafficking – months after going public with her claims. In May, Manson’s former assistant Ashley Walters sued the singer for sexual assault, battery, and harassment.

The most recent lawsuit was filed by model Ashley Morgan Smithline, who is suing Manson for sexual assault, sexual battery and unlawful imprisonment, among other charges.

Manson has denied all allegations, claiming that his accusers were “cynically and dishonestly seeking to monetize and exploit the #MeToo movement” by launching a “co-ordinated attack against him.”

The documents, filed in July, labelled the women “co-conspirators” who are “desperately trying to conflate” Manson’s stage persona “with fabricated accounts of abuse.”