A priest claims to have visited hell where he saw demons singing Rihanna

A priest claims to have briefly died and visited hell, and says that he saw demons singing Rihanna.

Michigan priest Gerald Johnson claimed that he temporarily died in 2016 after a heart attack, and visited hell before he came back to life.

“My spirit left my physical body,” he explained in a new viral TikTok video. “I thought I was going upward, because I thought that I had done so much good in this lifetime and helped so many people, and made so many decisions that were Godly decisions.

“But as opposed to me going up, I went down. I went literally into the centre of the earth. That’s where hell is.”

Explaining what he saw when in hell, Johnson said he “wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy,” adding: “The things that I saw were indescribable and it makes me emotional every time I talk about it.

He described seeing a man “walking on all fours like a dog and getting burned from head to toe. His eyes were bulging and worse than that: He was wearing chains on his neck. He was like a hellhound. There was a demon holding the chains.”

“Like telepathic communication, I knew that the demon was sent in this man’s life to ride him from his childhood to his death.”

Johnson when went on to recall how songs including Rihanna’s ‘Umbrella’ and Bobby McFerrin’s ‘Don’t Worry Be Happy’ were played by demons to torture the humans sent to hell.

“It just blew me away,” the priest said, adding: “Every lyric to every song is to torment you [for] the fact that you didn’t worship God through music when you were on the Earth… you chose to worship Satan by repeating the lyrics that he inspired to come into the Earth.”

Explaining how he ended up escaping hell, Johnson concluded: “I lifted up out of Hell, and I came back on the Earth.”

Elsewhere on planet earth, last week saw Rihanna tease her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show performance on social media.

As announced last year, the pop star will make her live comeback on February 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona for Super Bowl LVII. Rihanna has previously called it “an entertainer’s dream” to play the show.

“We’ve waited for you!” a fan says in the teaser video, with another voice saying that it has been over 2,000 days since her last live performance.

“RiRi, where have you been?!” another voice then says over footage of Rihanna dancing, before she puts her fingers to her lips and a song begins to play.

In 2018, Rihanna was offered the chance to headline the 2019 Halftime Show. She turned the offer down in a bid to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who was the first NFL player to take a knee in protest against police brutality in 2016.

Notably, Rihanna hasn’t released an album since 2016, when she dropped her eighth studio album ‘Anti’. The artist hasn’t performed live since her appearance at the 2018 Grammy Awards.