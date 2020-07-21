A rare unreleased David Bowie demo is going up for auction

A rare unreleased David Bowie demo is set to go under the hammer later this week.

The track, ‘I Do Believe I Love You’, will be auctioned in Chippenham on Friday (July 23) and is expected to fetch up to £5,000.

It was recorded when Bowie signed as a songwriter to Orbit Music in 1966.

The demo was discovered by a London-based seller who found it in their back catalogue collection.

It is amongst several other rare Bowie items being sold at the auction at Wessex Auction Rooms, including a signed copy of the singer’s 1970 LP ‘The Man Who Sold The World’.

Auctioneer Martin Hughes told BBC News: “As one of only a few people in the world who have heard the recording, I am still amazed that this musical treasure has been uncovered after all of these years.

“David Bowie is one of the most iconic artists of all time, and I am sure that this item is going to create a buzz around the globe amongst fans of Bowie as well as collectors of pop culture.”

Meanwhile, Nile Rodgers recently revealed that he envied Bowie for “never worrying” about which race would listen to his music.

“[Bowie] said, ‘I just think about what I’m feeling and what I’m seeing. I never worry about which audience is going to like it’, and I remember saying, ‘Jesus, it must be amazing to be white’,” he explained.

“He got it, he wasn’t offended at all. He understood it completely.”

Rodgers served as the co-producer of Bowie’s 1983 album ‘Let’s Dance’, as well as 1993’s ‘Black Tie White Noise.’

Meanwhile, David Bowie’s ‘Ouvrez Le Chien (Live Dallas 95)’ live album was recently released for the first time. It was recorded during a performance at the Starplex Amphitheatre in Dallas, Texas on October 13, 1995.