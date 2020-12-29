A record number of albums reached UK number one across 2020

A record number of albums reached Number One on the UK albums chart this year, new data has revealed.

As the Official Charts Company reports, 43 different LPs occupied the top spot across this year, the highest on record.

This number is up from 32 chart-toppers last year, and only 19 in 2018. The new data breaks the old record from 2015, when 39 albums topped the charts.

Almost every album that topped the UK albums chart this year only stayed there for a single week, with three exceptions.

Dua Lipa‘s ‘Future Nostalgia’ stayed at the top spot for two weeks, as did Lady Gaga‘s ‘Chromatica’, while Taylor Swift‘s ‘Folklore’ was the only album of 2020 to top the charts for three weeks.

The last two number ones of 2020 came from Swift again, for ‘Evermore’, and Paul McCartney for ‘McCartney III’.

The coveted Christmas Number One in the UK singles chart, meanwhile, went to LadBaby, who scored their third consecutive Christmas chart topper with ‘Don’t Stop Me Eatin”.

YouTuber Mark Hoyle and his wife Roxanne first reached the top of the festive charts in 2018 with ‘We Built This City’, following up with more success with ‘I Love Sausage Rolls’ in 2019.

Their latest single beat the likes of Mariah Carey, Wham!, and The Kunts’ Boris Johnson protest song to the top spot. ‘Don’t Stop Me Eatin” sold 158,000 copies in its first week to secure the Number One position, making it the fastest-selling single of the year. Proceeds from the single went to foodbank charity The Trussell Trust.