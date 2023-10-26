A Robbie Williams pop-up event is coming to London

A Robbie Williams pop-up event is set to take place in London next week – you can find all the details below.

Netflix has announced ‘Robbie Williams: The Pop Up’ to celebrate the streaming platform’s new documentary series about the singer, which is due for release on November 8. The “immersive” event will be staged in Covent Garden across four days (November 2-5).

Fans will be able to see some never-before-seen archival footage from Williams’ life at the pop-up. It’ll also offer unique photo opportunities along with giveaways of limited-edition signed merchandise.

What’s more, visitors will have the opportunity to watch the first episode of Netflix’s four-part docuseries Robbie Williams at an exclusive preview in the pop-up’s special screening room.

‘Netflix Presents: Robbie Williams The Pop-Up’ is scheduled to be held at 45 Wellington Street, London, WC2E 7BN. The event will be open to the public across the following dates and times:

NOVEMBER

2 – 10:00am–7:30pm

3 – 10:00am–7:30pm

4 – 10:00am-7:30pm

5 – 10:00am-2:00pm

Directed by Joe Pearlman (Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now), Netflix’s upcoming Robbie Williams features never-before-seen archive footage spanning the pop star’s 30-year career, from his origins as a member of Take That to his breakout success as a solo artist.

The project was produced by Ridley Scott Associates and director Asif Kapadia, who is best known for helming documentary films on Ayrton Senna and Amy Winehouse.

Speaking in the official trailer (watch above), Williams says: “The thing that would destroy me has also made me successful. Touch the fire, push when it says pull, and see if I can live.”