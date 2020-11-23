The ruling on Bobby Brown Jr’s cause of death has been “deferred”

A ruling on the cause of death for the son of Bobby Brown has been deferred by coroners, pending further investigation.

Brown Jr, 28, was discovered at his home in Encino on Wednsday after police were called to a “medical emergency”.

An autopsy has been completed, but authorities are yet to determine the reason for the 28-year-old’s death.

A representative for the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner confirmed that the decision “has been deferred”, as The Wrap reports.

According to the publication, the cause of death is usually deferred when an autopsy does not provide decisive results, prompting further medical examination and investigation.

The case is evaluated once more once further tests and studies are returned.

In a statement released to TMZ last week, R&B legend Brown asked fans to “keep my family in your prayers at this time” in the wake of his son’s death.

He wrote: “Losing my son at this point in our lives has devastated my family. There are no words to explain the pain.”

His tribute comes after Brown Jr’s brother Landon shared a black-and-white photo of his sibling on Instagram. “I love you forever king,” he captioned the snap.

His girlfriend, Anna Reed, tweeted: “The heavens gained an angel but I lost my soulmate.”

Brown Jr’s death comes eight years after his stepmother Whitney Houston accidentally drowned in a bath. Houston’s daughter and his half sister, 22-year-old Bobbi Kristina, died in 2015 in similar circumstances to her mother.

Bobby Brown Jr had also followed in his father’s footsteps as a singer, releasing one of his final tracks, ‘Say Something’, in September.

Bobby Brown Snr, best known is known for hits such as ‘My Prerogative’, ‘Every Little Step’ and ‘Rock Wit’cha’, has five children who are still alive.