A socially distanced festival is coming to Norfolk this September.

Wild Paths Festival, a festival in Norfolk which first ran in 2019, will be running again this September as ‘Wild Fields’ but with social distancing restrictions in place. You can buy tickets for the event here.

Writing on their website, festival organisers said: “We wanted to reclaim the end of summer and bring you the weekend of live music and street food that you’ve been longing for since lockdown.”

A description of the festival, which is taking place between September 12-13, read: “two days of live music, DJs and food & drink in the scenic, tree-lined fields of the Norfolk Showground.

“Featuring a ton of exciting new artists, delicious food and pop-up bars, Wild Fields promises to give you a taste of the festival-filled summer you were planning before it all went Pete Tong…

“So grab some friends (the bigger the group the cheaper the price) and join us for a day or two of outdoor musical revelry in the Norfolk sunshine.”

You didn't think we'd let 2020 pass by without a party did you? We bring you a pioneering new socially-distanced festival THIS 12-13 Sept 2020 at the The Norfolk Showground (less than 5 miles out of #norwich. Yuh-huh, we said 2020.⁠https://t.co/SfDX4c6q52 pic.twitter.com/qkAW5irYY0 — Wild Paths (@wildpathsfest) August 21, 2020

Umm soooo we are playing a festival in a few weeks 😱 with some other wicked bands/musicians! It’s actually happening and it’s actually real live music!!! In person. Not on a phone screen. 🥳 pic.twitter.com/czmpdk39he — Another Sky (@anotherskymusic) August 22, 2020

Wow. We’re legit playing a show in 2020. Come to @wildpathsfest for a safe/fun time. 👍♥️ Tix: https://t.co/HDE7whSupN pic.twitter.com/ePBCpxQ5sT — Indoor Pets (@IndoorPets) August 21, 2020

Having to postpone the original incarnation of festival due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, organisers started a crowdfunder to help fund a full 2021 version. The festival is also donating a portion of funds raids to help support other local grassroots venues.

On their crowdfunder page, organisers wrote: “The COVID-19 pandemic has left us, like many others, with new financial challenges and an uncertain future. Wild Paths is a young and ambitious project and for our 2021 edition we’ve prepared a whole host of unique festival experiences and a jaw-dropping line-up, but In order to deliver the festival we’re so excited to share with you all, we need to find around an extra £15,000 in support.

“…we’ve put together the Wild Paths Raffle… make a donation to help support the festival in 2021 and you’ll be in with the chance of winning a host of amazing prizes.

“…We know all too well the impact the lockdown is having on our local music scene and our much treasured local venues. So for every pound we receive we’ll be donating a quarter of the proceeds to help keep local venues afloat during this difficult period.”

You can donate to the crowdfunder here.

Earlier this month, the UK’s first socially distanced gig took place in Newcastle when Sam Fender played the 2,500-capacity Virgin Money Unity Arena. NME described the event as “a life-affirming, groundbreaking show.”

Meanwhile, yesterday (August 22) the UK government announced the first 135 grassroots music venues across England that will receive emergency grants from the £1.57billion Culture Recovery Fund.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport previously announced that £2.25million of that fund would be earmarked to help support the country’s venues.