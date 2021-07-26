A Stormzy waxwork is heading to Madame Tussauds

Stormzy is the latest famous face to become immortalised with a waxwork at Madame Tussauds.

The grime MC has been working with the London tourist attraction on his likeness for more than a year, and it is now set to be unveiled later this summer.

In a video shared online, the south London star appears astonished as he locks eyes on the near-complete waxwork for the first time.

“That’s scary, cuz. Oh my days,” he remarks.

One sweet moment in the clip also shows his young nephew meeting the figure, saying: “Uncle Junior is not moving.”

Stormzy then appears from behind a wall, causing further confusion for the youngster, who says: “You scared me! You’ve got two Uncle Juniors!”

He will continue to work with Madame Tussauds on finishing the waxwork before it goes on display later this summer.

When Stormzy met… Stormzy 🤩 Coming to Madame Tussauds London this summer 👊 pic.twitter.com/0yInTBPpcM — Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) July 26, 2021

“I’m proud, and I hope, when my fans see my figure, they feel proud too,” said Stormzy.

“I was told Madame Tussauds London wanted to make a figure of me just after I performed at Glastonbury, and it really felt like the icing on top of the cake.

“Growing up, going to school, we’d go to Madame Tussauds London all the time. For me to be there, it feels like, flipping heck, I’m going up in the world.”

Tim Waters, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “You’d be hard pressed to find someone that isn’t a Stormzy fan.

“His chart-topping hits, powerful performances and important work as an activist have spoken to the nation. Whether you admire him for his music, believe in what he stands for, or just think he’s a really nice guy, we know his figure is going to be a fantastic, and important, addition to our Madame Tussauds London line-up.”

An exact date for the unveiling of Stormzy’s waxwork is yet to be confirmed.

Stormzy recently teamed up with Dave on the track ‘Clash’, taken from the latter’s second album ‘We’re All Alone In This Together‘.

He will also headline Reading & Leeds festival next month.