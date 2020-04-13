A Tribe Called Quest’s Q-Tip hints he has three new albums on the way

A Tribe Called Quest’s Q-Tip has revealed that he has three new albums on the way.

In a video posted on his Instagram account on April 10 – which was also his 50th birthday – Q-Tip could be seen playing a bass rift as the titles of three works appeared as he played.

The text ‘Algorhythms’, ‘Riot Diaries’ and ‘The Last Zulu’ appeared. Soon after, Q-Tip wrote: “Thank u god willing I will get with u soon” as the video came to an end.

You can see the post here:

Back in November, Q-Tip, Little Simz and Idris Elba all featured on ‘New Breed’, a new single by French-Cameroonian artist James BKS who is the first act signed to Elba’s record label, 7Wallace.

‘New Breed’ was the second single released by James BKS, who released his first song, ‘Kwele’, via Elba’s label in 2018. His latest effort is said to be “an ode to Africa and empowerment.”

Speaking about the the song at the time, James said: “Little Simz, Idris Elba, Q-Tip and me strongly and proudly represent the New Breed movement, a different way to approach music with no borders, no judgment, no labels.

“We have learned from our past mistakes and victories and our eyes are on Africa, while in the meantime we embrace our own personal paths, respectively in the UK for Little Simz and Idris Elba, in the US for Q-Tip, and in France for me.”

Speaking about working without A Tribe Called Quest in an interview with NME last year, Q-Tip said: “Living underneath or inside the corridors of A Tribe Called Quest is a lot, you know? People always judge me against what Tribe was. I try not to pay attention to those shackles, but everyone else does. It is frustrating.

“I try to rely on the humanitarianism of the listen. Meaning, everybody else has those hangs ups on me, but I don’t pay attention to it. When I see them pay attention to it, it is like wow. I just keep making music that moves me and hopefully it connects to people and changes their world too.”