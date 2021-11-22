A Tribe Called Quest share release date for posthumous Phife Dawg album

A Tribe Called Quest have revealed when fans can expect ‘Forever’, the first posthumous album from Phife Dawg.

In a post shared to their Instagram page on Saturday (November 20), the group celebrated the late’s rapper’s birthday – the same date – by sharing the album’s artwork and release date of March 3, 2022.

“Thank you all for your patience. ‘Forever’, the album, drops on 3.22.2022 on Smokin Needles Records/@awal,” the band wrote.

“Executive Produced by @djrastaroot on behalf of the family and The Estate of Malik I. Taylor.”

Throughout the past year, a string of posthumous Phife Dawg singles have been released by his estate. The first of which, ‘Nutshell Pt. 2’, dropped in February and featured verses from Busta Rhymes and Redman.

That was followed by ‘French Kiss Deux’ in May and ‘French Kiss Trois’ in September, both of which feature Illa J, the brother of the late J Dilla.

Phife Dawg – real name Malik Taylor – passed away in 2016 from diabetes complications, following his involvement in A Tribe Called Quest’s sixth and final album, ‘We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service’.

“We give all glory to God for allowing Malik to accomplish everything his heart desired, including his solo music,” Taylor’s family said of ‘Forever’ in a statement last year.

“He worked really hard to complete his album before he transitioned, and he was ready to share an album that was near and dear to his heart with his fans. His fans meant the world to him.”