A virtual Oasis-only house party is taking place this weekend

The organisers of the world’s first Oasis-only club night have announced that they’ll be holding a virtual party that honours the band.

In March, organisers Hannah Summers and Jon Beck debuted their Oasis night at London’s Dingwalls, playing nothing back-to-back Oasis songs for four hours.

While coronavirus has forced the duo to postpone a series of follow-up dates, they now plan to launch their Oasis House Party this Friday, where they will spin an eclectic selection of the band’s tunes across 90 minutes.

Advertisement

They wrote on Instagram: “After the absolute INSANITY that was the first ever Mad Fer It House Party at the start of this month and with the hangover just about cleared, we’ve decided it’s time to bring you another Oasis ONLY House Party this Friday at 8pm (UK time).

“We had almost 6,000 Mad Fer It Oasis fans on the last broadcast and we wanna try and break the 10,000 barrier this time around so click “Going” on the event page and like, comment and share with all your Oasis-loving mates.”

Fans who wish to take part can log on here from 7.55PM on Friday evening.

Describing the inspiration behind the original club night, Jon previously told NME: ”

“You’ll go to an indie night and hear an Oasis song or two, but it’s always going to be the same songs. ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’, ‘Rock n Roll Star’ and maybe even ‘Supersonic’.

Advertisement

“But they’ve got such a huge catalogue and there’s so many songs that people want to hear – so it’s an exciting opportunity to play those tracks you don’t hear so much.

“Stuff like Acquiesce and Rocking Chair, you’ll never hear them in clubs but they’re big club tracks! Definitely Digsy’s Dinner!”