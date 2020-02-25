George Harrison woodland memorial to open in Liverpool

A new memorial devoted to George Harrison is set to be built in Liverpool to mark the Beatles icon’s 77th birthday.

The project, announced by Liverpool City Council and the George Harrison Estate, will see a new memorial woodland being created in honour of the late star.

The George Harrison Woodland Walk will be located in the suburb of Allerton, close to where Harrison was born and spent his formative years.

Advertisement

Upon completion in 2021, the memorial woodland will feature a selection of artistic installations directly inspired by Harrison’s seminal lyrics and his life.

It will also feature a ‘nature classroom’ to help school children learn about the natural world, while local artists are encouraged to submit ideas for their own artwork here.

Olivia Harrison, George’s wife, said: “George was an avid gardener who found solace and joy in being in the outdoors. I don’t think there is any better way to commemorate him in Liverpool than with a garden which can become a place of tranquility and reflection for everyone.

“I am really looking forward to watching it change and grow over the coming years.”

Advertisement

Liverpool mayor Joe Anderson said: “It has been one of my ambitions as mayor to find an appropriate way for us as a city to celebrate one of our most-loved sons, so I am overjoyed that at last we can announced the George Harrison Woodland Walk.

“The site is beautiful and the plans for the area in the coming months are really exciting. It feels right that at last we have a permanent memorial to celebrate George’s life, loves and influence.”