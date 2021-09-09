YouTuber reimagines Nickelback’s ‘Photograph’ as a pop punk anthem

YouTuber Alex Melton has reimagined Nickelback’s ‘Photograph’ as a pop punk track in the style of State Champs, Simple Plan and Neck Deep – Check it out below.

This version of ‘Photograph’, originally released in 2005 as the lead single from Nickelback’s fifth album ‘All The Right Reasons’, sees Melton take on every role in the band.

The video also pays homage to the original music video with a series of nostalgic images from the 2010’s appearing in a photo frame.

According to Twitter, Melton is the person who “took your favorite song and made it a different genre” and his channel is full of reimagined tracks.

For pop punk fans, he’s performed both Journey’s ‘Don’t Stop Belivin’ and Vanessa Carlton’s ‘A Thousand Miles’ in the style of Blink-182 and has also turned Lil Nas X’s ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ into something that would have sounded at home on the Warped Tour.

Melton has also taken scene classics like Fall Out Boy’s ‘Grand Theft Autumn’ and Sum 41’s ‘Fat Lip’ and twisted them into full-blown country songs.

Where is yer boi tonight? New Y'all Out Boy cover is live now! https://t.co/OYoKn1ok5X @falloutboy pic.twitter.com/bY821xaH7C — Alex Melton (@alexmelton) August 19, 2021

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Nickelback are working on a new album. At the start of August, bassist Mike Kroeger (and brother of frontman Chad) revealed that the band were in the studio during an interview with Tulsa Music Stream

When the subject of a release date came up, Kroeger said “it’ll be done when it’s done”, explaining that he and band would rather not be confined to a timescale for fear of making “a shitty record”.

While there’s no set date, Kroeger did say that the band are booking a tour for next summer “so we’ll have to get some stuff squared away and out there to the people in advance of that.”

Earlier this year, Nickelback collaborated with a British group that turned the band’s song ‘Rockstar’ into a sea shanty.