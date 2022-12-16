A1 x J1 recruit SL for new track ‘Man On A Mission’

A1 x J1 have teamed up with SL for a new track and video – watch ‘Man On A Mission’ below.

The Coventry-via-Kent duo, 16-year-old A1 (born Phineas Waweru) and the 18-year-old J1 (born Joshua Somerkun), have followed up their recent single ‘Don’t Lie’ with another highly charged cut.

The video for the new track, directed by Yuksel Yilmaz, was shot in the Peak District and is packed with cinematic visuals of nature and rolling hills.

Advertisement

Check it out below.

Speaking to NME earlier this year for a Radar feature, A1 x J1 discussed their beginning and upcoming music.

Asked if a new project was in the works, A1 said: “Of course. The fans won’t even expect how different our project will sound. I feel like we’re still in the early stages of everything right now. I feel like a full project from us will help people see the full extent of our talent.”

J1 added: “I know I’m known for my bars, and A1 does his thing with the melody, but you will definitely see us do something different on our actual project. It’ll be like a defender showing off his skills in the middle of the pitch. You don’t know what we’ll do.”

Ahead of the release of ‘Man On A Mission’, A1 x J1 supported the recently-reunited N-Dubz on their 2022 UK arena tour. The tour made headlines when N-Dubz cancelled their Nottingham gig just five minutes before stage time due to illness.