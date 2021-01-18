The estate of late singer Aaliyah have said they are “working diligently” on a deal that could pave the way for the singer’s full discography to appear on streaming services for the first time.
It comes after they announced discussions with a selection of record labels in August last year on the 19th anniversary of Aaliyah’s death. The singer died in an air crash on August 25 2001, aged just 22.
The latest update marked what would have been Aaliyah’s 42nd birthday, with her estate confirming to fans that it is “working diligently to protect what’s in [its] control.”
“To our loyal fans: We hear you and we see you,” a new note reads. “While we share your sentiments and desire to have Aaliyah’s music released, we must acknowledge that these matters are not within our control, and, unfortunately, take time. Our inability to share Aaliyah’s music and artistry with the world has been as difficult for us as it has been for all of you.”
The estate also shared plans to release “unique and exciting projects” to help keep Aaliyah’s memory alive.
“While we understand this may be challenging, we need the support of the fans Aaliyah loved so dearly, until we can resolve all the issues in freeing her music,” the update added.
“Undoubtedly, we understand how frustration can lead to anger and disappointment, however we ask all of you for your continued support and love as we aim to achieve these goals for all of you and our babygirl.”
Aaliyah recorded three albums between 1994 and 2001, finding her greatest success with her final self-titled LP in July 2001. Her most successful single ‘Try Again’, which featured on the soundtrack to the 2000 thriller Romeo Must Die, was her first and only US number one.
Her music has been largely absent from all streaming services over the last decade. A 2005 greatest hits compilation ‘Ultmate’ appeared on Apple Music and iTunes in early 2017, while only a handful of early EPs and her debut album ‘Age Ain’t Nothin’ But A Number’ are currently available on Spotify.