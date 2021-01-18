The estate also shared plans to release “unique and exciting projects” to help keep Aaliyah’s memory alive.

A message to our fans. We hear you and we see you. Thank you for your continued support. – The Estate of Aaliyah#aaliyah #aaliyahhaughton #babygirl #aaliyahforever pic.twitter.com/fzFPf2CLLn — Aaliyah (@AaliyahHaughton) January 15, 2021

“While we understand this may be challenging, we need the support of the fans Aaliyah loved so dearly, until we can resolve all the issues in freeing her music,” the update added.

“Undoubtedly, we understand how frustration can lead to anger and disappointment, however we ask all of you for your continued support and love as we aim to achieve these goals for all of you and our babygirl.”

Aaliyah recorded three albums between 1994 and 2001, finding her greatest success with her final self-titled LP in July 2001. Her most successful single ‘Try Again’, which featured on the soundtrack to the 2000 thriller Romeo Must Die, was her first and only US number one.

Her music has been largely absent from all streaming services over the last decade. A 2005 greatest hits compilation ‘Ultmate’ appeared on Apple Music and iTunes in early 2017, while only a handful of early EPs and her debut album ‘Age Ain’t Nothin’ But A Number’ are currently available on Spotify.