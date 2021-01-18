News Music News

Aaliyah’s estate is “working diligently” on deal to bring her music to streaming platforms

"We ask all of you for your continued support and love"

By Nick Reilly
Aaliyah (Picture: Getty)

The estate of late singer Aaliyah have said they are “working diligently” on a deal that could pave the way for the singer’s full discography to appear on streaming services for the first time.

It comes after they announced discussions with a selection of record labels in August last year on the 19th anniversary of Aaliyah’s death. The singer died in an air crash on August 25 2001, aged just 22.

The latest update marked what would have been Aaliyah’s 42nd birthday, with her estate confirming to fans that it is “working diligently to protect what’s in [its] control.”

“To our loyal fans: We hear you and we see you,” a new note reads. “While we share your sentiments and desire to have Aaliyah’s music released, we must acknowledge that these matters are not within our control, and, unfortunately, take time. Our inability to share Aaliyah’s music and artistry with the world has been as difficult for us as it has been for all of you.”

