Aaliyah’s ‘One In A Million’ hits streaming platforms

Aaliyah’s album ‘One In A Million’ has finally arrived on streaming platforms today (August 20).

The late R&B singer’s second album, which was produced by Timbaland and Missy Elliott and released in 1996 included hits such as ‘Got to Give It Up’, ‘4 Page Letter’, ‘Hot Like Fire’, and ‘The One I Gave My Heart To’. You can listen to the LP below.

The singer’s debut album ‘Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number’ was previously the late R&B star’s only record that was available digitally, while tracks from the Romeo Must Die soundtrack and compilation albums could be found on some platforms.

Earlier this month (August 5), it was announced that Aaliyah’s former label Blackground Records – which was founded by her uncle Barry Hankerson – will re-release its entire catalogue on streaming services worldwide after entering into a new partnership with independent label EMPIRE.

Aaliyah’s third album and final album 2001’s ‘ΛΛLIYΛH’ will be released on September 10 before compilation albums ‘I Care 4 U’ and ‘Ultimate Aaliyah’ are added on October 8.

However, Aaliyah’s estate was not happy with Hankerson’s moves to put his niece’s music on streaming services, with its attorney Paul LiCalsi telling Billboard that Blackground had “failed to account to the estate with any regularity in accordance with her recording contracts”.

“In addition, the estate was not made aware of the impending release of the catalogue until after the deal was complete and plans were in place,” he added. “The estate has demanded that Blackground provide a full account of its past earnings, and full disclosure of the terms of its new deal to distribute Aaliyah’s long embargoed music.”

After Hankerson began teasing the release of Aaliyah’s music earlier this month, the late singer’s estate issued a statement on social media. “For 20 years we have battled behind the scenes, enduring shadowy tactics of deception with unauthorised projects targeted to tarnish,” it read. “We have always been confused as to why there is such a tenacity in causing more pain alongside what we already have to cope with for the rest of our lives.

“Now, in this 20th year, this unscrupulous endeavour to release Aaliyah’s music without transparency or full accounting to the estate compels our hearts to express a word – forgiveness.”

Aaliyah died in a plane crash in 2001 and new claims were recently made that she was reluctant to board the flight that ultimately cost the singer’s life.