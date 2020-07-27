A$AP Ferg teases collaboration with Marilyn Manson

A$AP Ferg has revealed on social media that he’s in the studio with Marilyn Manson, teasing a potential collaboration between the two.

Ferg posted a video on Instagram of Manson behind the mic in the studio. Manson says the phrase “crazy like Marilyn Manson” in the clip.

Per photos posted to Ferg’s Instagram story, producer Hitboy also appeared to be in the studio with the pair.

Ferg’s latest track was a freestyle titled ‘Feel Some Type Of Way’ which dropped back in May. The music video for the song was compiled using footage of Ferg’s Australian tour in March. This marked the last time he would perform before the coronavirus pandemic.

Manson, meanwhile, recently gave an update that his eleventh studio album – the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Heaven Upside Down’ – is complete.

In April, Manson’s collaborator Shooter Jennings posted a photo with a Rolling Stone cover of Manson, saying: “Just waiting for this finished masterpiece to be released.”

Manson responded in the comments, writing that “[s]hit is gonna get real.”

This is not the first time Manson has made dalliances with the hip-hop world.

Travis Scott selected Manson as one of the top performers on his curated Astroworld Festival in 2019.

Manson also appeared in the music video for Eminem‘s single ‘The Way I Am,’ remixing the song for a later B-side.