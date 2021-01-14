A$AP Mob announce Yams Day 2021 will take place online

A$AP Mob’s annual Yams Day concert will take place virtually this year, it has been announced.

The event was launched back in 2015 in tribute to the hip hop group’s co-founder A$AP Yams (real name Steven Rodriguez), who passed away that year aged 26.

Traditionally held on the anniversary of Rodriguez’ death (January 18), Yams day will be broadcast online in 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

A$AP Mob announced this year’s event with a video on Twitter last night (January 12), having previously shared a teaser image with Yams’ mother, Tatianna Paulino.

In a separate tweet, A$AP Rocky revealed that the stream will include the “Yammy Awards” ceremony, which will celebrate the “artist[s] this year who we & the people feel honestly [earned] and deserve” recognition.

You can see that post below.

IN CELEBRATION OF MY NIGGA A$AP YAMS AND HIS LEGACY WE DOIN YAMS DAY VIRTUALLY THIS YEAR . WE WELL BE GIVING OUT YAMMY AWARDS TO ARTIST THIS YEAR WHO WE & THE PEOPLE FEEL HONESTLY ERANED AND DESERVE it. pic.twitter.com/vVWHuXM4fs — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) January 12, 2021

The official line-up for Yams Day 2021 has not yet been revealed. Last year’s concert, held at New York’s Barclays Center, featured appearances from the likes of Young M.A., Sheck Wes, Lil Yachty, Kenny Beats, Pi’erre Bourne and Nav.

Visit the official Yams Day website to keep up to date.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky recently teamed up with Slowthai on the latter’s latest single ‘Mazza’. “Lighter flame, toss a Molotov/ Drop it off, then I’m mazel tov/ Pop a whole god damn champagne cork”, Rocky raps on the collaborative cut.

Reviewing the track, NME wrote: “On the whole, the steely and focused ‘MAZZA’ is less ‘new year, new me’ and more ‘new year, old me’. And for anyone who’s ever made a crap decision or lost sight of themselves, that’s a powerful thing.”