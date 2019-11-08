A$AP Rocky announces first show in Sweden since assault conviction

He'll head back to Stockholm next month

A$AP Rocky has announced that he will return to Sweden next month for his first show in the country since he was convicted of assault.

The US rapper was arrested earlier this year in Sweden on suspicion of assault following a fight between his entourage and another man. Rocky listed his nickname as “pretty mother fucker” in Swedish police documents.

He was released on August 2 before being found guilty of assault and handed a suspended sentence and ordered to pay damages.

Now, it’s been confirmed that he’ll return to Stockholm’s Ericsson Globe to play a show on December 11.

A cut of proceeds will reportedly go to local charity FARR, the Swedish Network of Refugee Support Groups.

Last month, he also provided fans with an update about what to expect from his new music.