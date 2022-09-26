A$AP Rocky apologises to fans for Rolling Loud set: “I am so hurt right now!”

A$AP Rocky has shared a statement apologising to fans for his shortened set at the Rolling Loud festival in New York this weekend.

On Saturday night (September 24), Rocky headlined the festival but ended up arriving on stage late and only performing nine songs.

“I am so hurt right now!” he told fans in a statement posted to social media on Sunday. “Last night was supposed to be a turning point in my live shows from the old to new! I will take full responsibility for the circumstances of what led to last nights show being everything it was and everything it wasn’t.”

Rocky added: “I also want to acknowledge that even tho I prepared the best show for my fans, detail for detail , over the course of MONTHS…

“I was unfortunately not able to bring my vision to fruition and Im hurt about that and I want to apologize to all of my fans and continued supporters, and thank y’all for showing up for me regardless!!”

See the statement in full below.

Earlier this month, A$AP Rocky released a vibey new song titled ‘OUR DE$TINY’, on which he collaborates with Playboi Carti.

‘OUR DE$TINY’ is Rocky’s sixth release for the year, following ‘Arya’ with Nigo, ‘Doja’ with $not, ‘The God Hour’ with A$AP Ant, the solo joint ‘D.M.B.’ and ‘Strangers’ with Danger Mouse and Black Thought.

It comes amid a slew of legal drama for the rapper, who, less than a month ago, pleaded not guilty to two recent charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Those charges stem from an incident that allegedly occurred in Hollywood last November, wherein former A$AP Mob member A$AP Relli claimed he was shot by Rocky. Charges were filed in mid-August, after Mayers was arrested for the incident back in April.